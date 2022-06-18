RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is painting the Pulse bus lane red on Broad Street from 3rd Street downtown to I-95 in Scott’s Addition.

The lane is being painted red to make it stand out more, with hopes that drivers – that are not driving the Pulse buses – will avoid the lane.

The painting will start Tuesday, June 21, and go through Tuesday, July 26. The painting will occur Monday through Saturday and will start in the westbound lanes and end in the eastbound lanes.

GRTC Pulse said it will provide curbside service at adjacent local, marked bus stops in mixed-flow traffic where work is occurring.