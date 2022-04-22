RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC Pulse buses will be running on a modified schedule beginning May 1.

During weekday peak hours (6:00 – 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.), buses will run every 10 minutes. During off-peak hours (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 11:30 p.m.), they will run every 15 minutes.

Late-night service (11:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.) will run every half hour.

Service will now begin at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.

On the weekends, buses will run every 15 minutes during peak hours, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours and after hours.

More information can be found on the GRTC website.