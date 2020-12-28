GRTC reports 2 new employee cases of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported two new employee cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of workers on leave to 20.
The first employee, case number 44, was last at work on Dec. 24 and had no public-facing duties. They are now quarantining at home after a one-day hospitalization.
The second employee, case number 45, was last at work on Dec. 19 and had no public-facing duties. GRTC said they are quarantining at home with mild symptoms.
GRTC said the two cases are unconnected and not suspected to be from workplace exposure, “but rather from contact off-duty.”
For every positive case at GRTC they contact trace within the workforce.
