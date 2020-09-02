GRTC reports 21st case of COVID-19 in workforce

Richmond

21 total cases since March; 18 recovered to date

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported a new case of coronavirus in their workforce, the first in the month of Septemeber.

“Case No. 21 is part of the GRTC workforce with public-facing service duties and was last at GRTC on August 28. The employee is quarantined at home with mild symptoms,” a spokesperson with GRTC said.

Out of a total of 21 cases since March, 18 have already recovered, GRTC adds.

As positive cases are identified, GRTC proactively notifies, quarantines, and tests for any possible contact. This process is in accordance with guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health. 

The full list of confirmed cases is available online

GRTC offers free on-site COVID-19 testing for their staff.

