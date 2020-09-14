GRTC reports 22nd employee case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Monday another one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19 — this is the second case reported so far this month, and 22nd since the pandemic began.

“Considering there are so few cases in GRTC with the recent start-up of on-campus learning at area universities and the recent Labor Day Holiday weekend, we take this as strong evidence that our protective measures remain highly effective in keeping our work environment safe,” said Julie Timm, GRTC Chief Executive Officer.

GRTC said the employee who tested positive had public-facing service duties and was last at their job on Sept. 9. The person is now in quarantine at home with mild symptoms.

The announcement said GRTC will continue to host on-site, free COVID-19 testing for staff. For more information about what the transit group is doing to combat the spread of the coronavirus, visit GRTC’s website.

LATEST HEADLINES: