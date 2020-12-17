GRTC reports 40th case of COVID-19 in workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An additional GRTC employee tested positive for COVID-19 today. There are now 15 GRTC employees who are home with active COVID-19 cases.

This latest case marks 40 total workforce members who have contracted the coronavirus since March.

The employee was last at GRTC on Dec. 10 and has public-facing duties. They are now quarantining at home.

This is the fourth case thought to have contracted the virus through close contact with the 35th worker to test positive for COVID-19 at GRTC. The company says this is the first cluster of cases they have seen so far.

All 15 of the employees currently fighting the virus are recovering at home.

