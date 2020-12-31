GRTC reports 47th COVID-19 case among workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company has been tracking COVID-19 cases among its employees since March, today they announced their 47th case. The most recent case was an employee, bringing the total employee cases to 43.
They were last at GRTC in-person on Dec. 30. The employee doesn’t have any public-facing duties. GRTC doesn’t believe the case to be related to any other cases identified in the workforce.
The employee is now quarantined at home and contact tracing as been done to identify any possible contacts.
