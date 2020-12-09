GRTC reports another new case of COVID-19; employee in hospital due to complications

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported it’s 31st employee case of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The transit authority said this employee has public facing duties and was last at work on Dec. 4. GRTC added the employee is being treated at the hospital for complications from the virus.

This makes nine GRTC employees on leave with COVID-19, eight of which are recovering at home. GRTC said the active cases are “suspected” to have been contracted after hours from non-work related activates around Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, GRTC told riders to expect bus services delays due of the number of staff in quarantine due to the virus.

The bus system’s next free employee testing event is on Dec. 10.