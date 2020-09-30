GRTC reports new case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC confirms a new case of coronavirus in their workforce, bringing the transit company’s total of positive cases to 22.

The GRTC employee was last at GRTC on Sept. 26. The employee is currently quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

The news comes on the eve of a candlelight vigil for John E. Thrower, a GRTC bus driver who passed away from conditions related to COVID-19. The vigil will be held at Broad Rock Park at 4802 Warwick Road at 5 p.m. Guests are asked to bring candles and black/gold/white balloons.

GRTC adds that since March, 18 workers have recovered from the virus. GRCT continues to host on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff.

