GRTC reports new COVID-19 case, three workers currently infected

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another GRTC worker has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total cases throughout the pandemic to 28. Of the 28 cases, 3 have been contractors and 25 have been employees.

The worker is now one of three GRTC employees actively fighting the virus.

According to GRTC, the employee was last at work on Nov. 25. The company has been working to notify, quarantine and test anyone who has been in contact with a positive coworker.

The full list of confirmed staff and contractor cases is on their website.

Staff will continue to receive free on-site COVID-19 testing during periodic events.

