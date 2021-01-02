GRTC reports new COVID-19 case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A GRTC employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the workforce case total to 48. The employee was last at GRTC on Dec. 23.
They do not have any public-facing duties for the company and the case is not thought to be connected to any other cases at GRTC.
The employee is quarantined at home and GRTC contacts anyone who was possibly exposed at work.
