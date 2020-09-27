GRTC reports 21st employee case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Sunday it has had a 21st employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

GRTC said the employee was last at GRTC on Sept. 21, and is currently quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

The organization added this is the 23rd case of the virus — 21 employee cases and two GRTC contractors. Of those cases, 20 have recovered to date.

GRTC said it will continue to host free on-site COVID-19 testing events for employees. The transit authority will also begin offering free flu shots for staff starting Oct. 6.

For more information about how GRTC is responding to the coronavirus outbreak, visit their website here.

