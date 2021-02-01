GRTC reports two new employee cases of COVID-19

There are now eight active workforce cases of the virus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported two new employee cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active workforce cases up to eight.

The transit authority said the first employee was last at work on Jan. 27, and has public-facing duties. The staff member is currently recovering at home.

The second employee was last at GRTC on Jan. 30, and also had public-facing duties. GRTC said this person is recovering at home too.

GRTC said these two newest cases are not connected.

The transit authority hosts periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. Click here for the latest GRTC updates. You can also find a full list of active staff and contractor cases online here.