RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC buses will run on their normal schedule Friday. Services will begin on time.

Thursday services were cancelled for the winter storm.

On Friday, GRTC expects to see delays throughout the day due to lingering effects of the winter weather. These delays are expected to be most prevalent in the morning.

GRTC will announce any need for detours or snow routes.

To check your bus route and plan ahead, either use their website or call 804-358-GRTC.