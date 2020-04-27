GRTC running late due to bus driver call-outs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC will be running once an hour due to bus driver call-outs.

The local bus system said in a statement Monday morning that half of the necessary workforce reported to work today.

“Approximately half of the necessary workforce is reporting for duty as of 4:30AM,” GRTC said. “Therefore, GRTC is adjusting service today where buses run about once an hour.”

Bus riders should expect “significant delays,” GRTC said.

If you experience any issues you can contact customer service from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 804-358-4782.