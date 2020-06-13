GRTC says customers will see delays today during the RVA Youth Rally and 5000 Man March

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC said it is customers should expect delays as buses and CARE vans are rerouted, stopped in traffic and place out of service during today’s RVA Youth Rally and Virginia’s 5000 Man March.

The ongoing demonstrations in the City of Richmond continue to block bus access to transit stops, and GRTC is working to maintain service for riders on route and on schedule while also protecting the safety of operators, riders, and pedestrians. Smaller GRTC support vehicles continue to attempt to reach passengers missed at bus stops. CARE trips are operating normally, but CARE vehicles do not enter active protest areas.” GRTC

The two demonstrations will cause road closures as early as 9 a.m. for the Youth Rally but roads will reopen behind the march.

Road closures announced for the Virginia’s 5000 man march on Saturday, June 13.

GRTC Detours during the RVA Youth Rally:

Pulse Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, left on Cary St. left on 2 nd St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. It will miss the Arts District Eas bus stop.

From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, left on Cary St. left on 2 St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. It will miss the Arts District Eas bus stop. Pulse Westbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on 2 nd St., left on Leigh St., left on Belvidere, right on Broad St. There is also another detour below for the March as the Pulse moves farther westbound. It will miss the Arts District West bus top

From Broad St., buses turn right on 2 St., left on Leigh St., left on Belvidere, right on Broad St. There is also another detour below for the March as the Pulse moves farther westbound. It will miss the Arts District West bus top 3A/B Northbound: From Belvidere, buses turn right on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Marshall, and resume regular routing.

From Belvidere, buses turn right on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Marshall, and resume regular routing. 3A/B Southbound: From Broad St., buses turn left on 1 st St., right on Main St., left on Belvidere, and resume regular routing.

From Broad St., buses turn left on 1 St., right on Main St., left on Belvidere, and resume regular routing. 14 Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, left on Cary St., left on 2 nd St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, left on Cary St., left on 2 St., right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. 14 Westbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on 2 nd St., left on Leigh St., left on Belvidere, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

From Broad St., buses turn right on 2 St., left on Leigh St., left on Belvidere, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. 78 Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, right on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Marshall St., and resume regular routing.

From Broad St., buses turn right on Belvidere, right on Cary St., left on 2nd St., right on Marshall St., and resume regular routing. 78 Westbound: From 3rd St., buses turn right on Main St., right on Belvidere, left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

GRTC Detours during Virginia’s 5000 Man March:

Pulse Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Sheppard, left on Patterson, right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., left on Grove Ave., left on Harrison, right on Broad St. and resume regular route eastbound. It will miss the Science Museum East and Allison East stops.

From Broad St., buses turn right on Sheppard, left on Patterson, right on Arthur Ashe Blvd., left on Grove Ave., left on Harrison, right on Broad St. and resume regular route eastbound. It will miss the Science Museum East and Allison East stops. Pulse Westbound: From Broad St., buses turn left on Harrison St., right on Grove Ave., right on Sheppard, left on Broad St. and resume regular route westbound. It will also miss the Science Museum East and Allison East stops.

From Broad St., buses turn left on Harrison St., right on Grove Ave., right on Sheppard, left on Broad St. and resume regular route westbound. It will also miss the Science Museum East and Allison East stops. 20 Southbound: From Broad St., buses turn right on Sheppard, left on Kensington, right on Robinson and resume regular routing southbound.

From Broad St., buses turn right on Sheppard, left on Kensington, right on Robinson and resume regular routing southbound. 20 Northbound: Buses on Robinson turn left on Kensington, right on Sheppard, left on Broad St. and resume regular routing northbound.

Buses on Robinson turn left on Kensington, right on Sheppard, left on Broad St. and resume regular routing northbound. 50 Eastbound: From Broad St., buses turn left on Sheppard, right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr.

From Broad St., buses turn left on Sheppard, right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr. 50 Westbound: From end-of-line on DMV Dr., buses turn around in the Workers’ Compensation parking lot, turn left on DMV Dr., left on Leigh St., left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh St., left on Altamont, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing westbound.

From end-of-line on DMV Dr., buses turn around in the Workers’ Compensation parking lot, turn left on DMV Dr., left on Leigh St., left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh St., left on Altamont, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing westbound. 76 Eastbound: From Sheppard, buses turn right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr.

From Sheppard, buses turn right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr. 77 Eastbound: From Grove Ave., buses turn left on Robinson St., left on Kensington, right on Sheppard, right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr.

From Grove Ave., buses turn left on Robinson St., left on Kensington, right on Sheppard, right on Marshall, left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh, right on DMV Dr. and layover at the end-of-line on DMV Dr. 77 Westbound: From end-of-line on DMV Dr., buses turn around in the Workers’ Compensation parking lot, turn left on DMV Dr., left on Leigh St., left on Arthur Ashe Blvd., right on Leigh St., left on Altamont, left on Broad St., right on Sheppard, left on Kensington, right on Robinson and resume regular routing westbound.

GRTC said it would post any additional service adjustments throughout the day on its website.

LATEST HEADLINES: