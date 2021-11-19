GRTC service cuts coming in December due to staffing shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC has announced several service cuts as the agency battles a staffing shortage.

The changes will affect certain routes starting December 19, 2021.

The following routes will have schedule adjustments:

GRTC Pulse – operates every 15 minutes from 6AM – 11:30PM, and every 30 minutes from 11:30PM – 1AM. (As new Operators arrive in Winter, additional Pulse buses will enter service unscheduled, resulting in more frequent buses).

1A – ends evening service at Midnight instead of 1AM.

4A – begins service at 6AM instead of 5AM. Operates hourly throughout the service day.

4B – operates hourly throughout the service day.

5 – operates every 30 minutes throughout the service day (5AM-1AM). (As new Operators arrive in Winter, additional Route 5 buses will enter service unscheduled, resulting in more frequent buses).

12 – ends evening service at Midnight instead of 1AM.

13 – begins service at 6AM instead of 5AM and ends service at 11:30PM instead of 12:30PM. Operates hourly after 7PM.

14 – begins service at 6AM instead of 5AM.

20 – operates every 30 minutes (5AM-9AM, 4PM-7PM) and hourly (9AM-4PM, 7PM-10PM).

76 – operates hourly instead of every 40 minutes.

77 – operates hourly instead of every 40 minutes. Begins service at 6AM instead of 5AM.

78 – operates hourly instead of every 40 minutes.

88 – operates every 30 minutes (5AM-9AM), hourly (2PM-4PM), and every 30 minutes (4PM-7PM) and one trip at 10:30PM.

Express routes will continue the schedules implemented in September 2021.

GRTC riders impacted by late night service shifts will be able to get one rider per day from one GRTC bus stop to another bus stop through on-demand service Monday-Friday.

The agency says they’re working with partners to provide the service under zero fare. More information is expected to come in December.

It’s unclear how long these changes could last, but GRTC leaders have said they expect them to be temporary.