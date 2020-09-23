GRTC shuttle between City Hall and registrar’s office for early voting takes off

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC will offer free rides to Richmond’s new registrar’s office for early voting and Wednesday marked the first day of the new shuttle service.

Carrie Rose Race, GRTC Director of Communications, said the shuttles will stop at 9th and Marshall on the north side of City Hall and at Broad and Robinson on the north side of the street by the Science Museum of Virginia.

“They’re lighter weight and they’re really easy to get in out of tighter situations which is where the registrar’s office is,” said GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace. “It’s in a smaller spot.”

The small van is able to enter narrow roads including the entranceway to the registrar’s office. Voters will be picked up on the west side of City Hall and on Broad and Robinson in front of the Science Museum of Virginia.

“It’s important to maintain use of public access to these public destinations,” Pace said.

While onboard, riders will be required to wear masks and used hand sanitizer located in the back of the bus.

The requirement aren’t too big for Donna Hughbanks, however, as Wednesday marked the first day she rode the shuttle in order to sign up as a volunteer at the polls.

“It was on time. It was a nice comfortable ride, not too crowded under the circumstances but other than that it was a very pleasant trip,” Hughbanks said.

The rave review is good news for the GRTC family.

“That was great,” Rose said. “We needed that for people that don’t have transportation.”

Shuttles will begin at City Hall at 7:45 a.m. on weekdays and run once an hour. The last trip will leave the registrar’s location at 5:30 p.m. In addition to weekdays, trips will run two Saturdays in October. The shuttle will start at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31. The shuttle service will be available Monday through Friday, ending Oct. 31.

