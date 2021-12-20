GRTC temporary service changes, new on-demand service take effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As labor shortages continue to affect GRTC, the transit service is offering a new pilot program to help riders get to their destination on time.

Starting Monday, select routes will temporarily end service at 11 p.m. or not start until 6 a.m. because of ongoing driver shortages.

To help fill the gap for those who need a ride before or after those service hours, GRTC is offering a new on-demand ride service between bus stops.

Riders can request one ride per day from one GRTC bus stop to another on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. GRTC says they’re working with multiple partners to provide the service under Zero Fare operations.

“We are excited to pilot this new on-demand service to ensure no rider is disadvantaged by GRTC’s temporary service adjustments on some routes,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. “Although the bus schedule impacts are modest, we know most riders are commuting to or from work and rely on us to be there on time. “This pilot not only preserves service for these late night and early morning commuters, it will also yield data to study in the GRTC service area for demand of an on-demand mobility service.”

The pilot program is expected to end in 2022, though the transit service says it could end at any time.

Riders can call 804-358-4782 for help requesting a ride over the phone with Uber, UZURV, or a small GRTC vehicle. Riders will be able to request a ride through the Uber App when it’s phased in this winter.

Riders are required to wear their mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Route changes are the following: