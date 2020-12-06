GRTC to experience service delays due to quarantining staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today, GRTC said customers should expect significant delays delays in service until COVID-19 test results return for employees in quarantine from contact tracing efforts.

“We continue to proactively quarantine any possible COVID-contacts for the safety of our staff and customers, but this means employees are removed from their duties and causes service delays to our customers,” said Julie Timm, GRTC Chief Executive Officer.

GRTC said several routes will have missed service in the morning, and more will likely be missed during the afternoon and evening. Riders who need to make essential trips on GRTC are advised to secure alternate transportation.

For bus tracking, you can call the Customer Service Call Center until 5 p.m. at 804-358-4782.

Yesterday, the transit authority announced that six of its employees currently on leave with COVID-19, five of which are recovering at home. The next free COVID-19 testing event for GRTC staff is on Dec. 10.