GRTC announces delayed start for Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced it will operate its normal routes with a delayed start on Thursday morning because of the Winter Storm Warning in effect.

The transit authority said this delay is because road conditions may be hazardous early Thursday morning because of sleet.

Regular fixed route bus service will begin at 10 a.m. and its CARE service will start at 9 a.m.

While GRTC said it plans to operate its normal routes on Thursday, they will monitor conditions throughout the day and may need to create detours for certain routes for things like fallen trees. They added Snow Routes may be needed and if so, they will be sure to alert the public.

GRTC is also encouraging customers to prepare for delayed service on Thursday.

In its announcement, GRTC said afternoon express trips may operate on normal schedules, but riders hold prepare for changes to afternoon service and if necessary, GRTC may suspend all service early that evening.

Freezing rain is expected to continue to impact the area into Friday morning, GRTC said customers are “strongly cautioned” that more detours and delays may be possible. The transit authority said it will announce its Friday service plans as soon as possible.

Customers can check online here, or by listening to the updated recording at 804-358-GRTC.

Riders can also call the GRTC Customer Service Call Center at 804-358-4782 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, or the CARE Customer Service Call Center at 804-782-CARE (2273) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.