GRTC to resume service 8am Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC has announced that regular service is scheduled to resume on 8am Monday, June 1.

This comes after suspending service on Saturday at 8pm.

The services that are resuming also include CARE and the GRTC Customer Service Call Center will operate at normal hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday — 804-358-4782. The CARE Customer Service Call Center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 804-782-2273.

GRTC plans to operate this week only between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. There may potentially be service delays or changes as conditions continue to develop.

