RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next Tuesday, July 5, at 3 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney, GRTC, Virginia Pride and its community partners will reveal a new LGBTQ+–themed bus.

The event, which will be held behind Richmond City Hall, located at 900 East Marshall Street, is the first time the community will see the new “Pride Bus.” According to Virginia Pride, the new design is part of GRTC’s partnership program.

A release from Virginia Pride revealed that the bus will be in service for one year.

Along with the “Love Connects” bus wrap that extends the length of the bus, the bus will include interactive QR codes that will connect riders to OutRVA, a Richmond-based group that highlights LGBTQ+ events, activities, nightlife and more.

“The ‘Love Connects’ Bus Wrap celebrates GRTC’s Pride in supporting our staff, riders, local communities, and regional visitors, not regardless of who they are, but with intentional inclusivity and representation of who we all are,” GRTC CEO Julie Timm said in the release. “The elegant simplicity of this image embedded within our GRTC branding is a continuous reminder that we are our people and that transportation is fundamentally about connecting people and communities to each other.”