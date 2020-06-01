GRTC will continue daytime-only service Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC will continue to operate on a daytime-only schedule following protests over the weekend that resulted in one bus being vandalized and set on fire.

GRTC buses will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The bus transit company said any scheduled CARES trip before 8 a.m. will still operate if conditions are safe.

At this time, GRTC said they have plans to resume normal service on Wednesday, but there may be service delays or changes the rest of the week.

