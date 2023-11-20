CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Guatemalan man was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally reentering the United States after serving time for prior charges, including vehicular manslaughter, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Jose Gonzalez Flores, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison after he violated a court agreement that states he is not allowed to reenter the U.S. after serving a previous prison sentence followed by his deportation to Guatemala in 2022.

Gonzalez Flores was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but three-and-a-half years suspended, after he killed a four-year-old child in a car crash in 2018 while in the U.S. illegally. According to the DOJ, Gonzalez Flores was driving a pickup truck when he struck the rear of a sedan with a family of four inside, leading to the death of family’s youngest son.

According to the DOJ, after the crash, Gonzalez Flores got out of his truck, saw the scene and fled. He was arrested a few days later and convicted of involuntary manslaughter and drug possession by the Chesterfield County Circuit Court in April 2019.

Gonzalez Flores was deported to Guatemala in Jan. 2022 after serving his sentence and was ordered by the judge to not reenter the U.S. without proper admission, inspection or parole.

A year later, Gonzalez Flores was found violating the judge’s order of reentering the U.S. illegally after he was found in the Eastern District of Virginia. According to the DOJ, he was sentenced to four years in prison.