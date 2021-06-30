Guinea pigs saved from Southside apartment fire

Richmond firefights rushed in to save three guinea pigs from an apartment fire in southside Wednesday morning. (Photos: Richmond Fire Department)

The Richmond Fired Department said crews responded to 5432 Nutmeg Court at about 11:32 a.m. on June 30, for a report of an apartment fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the structure and fire in the kitchen area. The fire was marked under control at 11:43 p.m.

The occupants of the home, an adult and two children, were already outside when crews arrived. However, their three guinea pigs were still inside the apartment. Firefighters were able to get inside and save the pets, who were unharmed.

The department said its Investigations Unit is on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.