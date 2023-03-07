RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A scene near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus has been cleared after gunfire was heard in the area on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, VCU put out an alert that gunfire was reported in the area of 1101 W. Cary Street.

According to the university, police were investigating and anyone nearby should avoid the area.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., VCU issued a second alert that the area was all clear.

