Guns and Hoses charity basketball game to benefit slain Richmond firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters will play against Richmond police to claim the title for 2020 and benefit the family Lt. Ashley Berry, a local firefighter and mother who was murdered in Hopewell on Thanksgiving.

A portion of ticket sales from the Guns and Horses Charity Basketball game will go towards Lt. Berry’s family. Tip-off is at 3:15!

After the game, RPD and RFD players will be recognized during Richmond Spiders vs. Dayton Flyers game at 6 p.m.

Tune into 8News at 6 to catch event coverage by 8News Reporter Julius Kizzie.

