RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has expanded its use of a controversial gunshot detection system to cover both of its campuses and Capitol Square in Richmond.

The university signed a three-year, $148,500 contract with ShotSpotter, which uses acoustic sensors placed on top of buildings and light poles to detect loud, “impulsive sounds that may represent gunfire” in an area, triangulate the location and help its employees determine whether a gun was fired.

The system first went live in VCU’s Monroe Park campus on Dec. 21, 2022, and started to cover the area around its MCV campus on Wednesday, according to a university spokesperson.

“The most important thing to remember is that if a gunshot is fired or detected in and around VCU, I want to know that information literally immediately,” VCU police chief John Venuti told 8News on Tuesday.

Venuti said the university began looking at options for gunshot detection technology to “create the safest environment possible” before ultimately landing on ShotSpotter. The system will also cover the area around the Virginia State Capitol, including Capitol Square and surrounding state buildings, as part of a partnership between VCU and Capitol Police.

Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka told 8News Wednesday that the area has “yet to be outfitted with the sensors and other equipment necessary to have the system activated,” but that it should be implemented soon.

Gunshot detection systems such as ShotSpotter have been met with scrutiny and criticism from police reform and other advocacy groups that have raised concerns over the technology’s accuracy and privacy implications.

The ACLU has come out against ShotSpotter and an Associated Press investigation found its system can miss gunfire and misclassify other sounds, such as fireworks, as gunshots. The AP’s investigation also identified “serious flaws” in using the technology “as evidentiary support for prosecutors.”

One group, Campaign Zero, has launched an effort to “cancel ShotSpotter,” claiming a lack of transparency from the company and pointing to a report from Chicago’s Inspector General in 2021 that found the system’s alerts “rarely produce documented evidence of a gun-related crime, investigatory stop, or recovery of a firearm.”

ShotSpotter said it could not make anyone available for an interview Wednesday but denied these claims over its system’s accuracy and ability to help reduce gun violence. It also touted that its forsenic data has been used as evidence in more than 200 court cases across 20 states.

In an email to 8News, the company called its technology “highly accurate” and that it has “a 97% accuracy rate for detections across all police department customers for the last three years as independently verified by data analytics firm Edgeworth Analytics.”

While the numbers vary, ShotSpotter says there are typically 15 to 25 sensors set up per square mile in a specific location.

ShotSpotter uses two algorithms, one to dismiss sounds that are not gunfire and another to triangulate the location of gunshots. It acknowledged in its email to 8News that its algorithm has not been peer-reviewed by any outside experts.

“Acoustic experts” who undergo a two-month training program and can detect gunfire with 99% accuracy review all sounds before alerting police, the company told 8News.

According to ShotSpotter, the process takes less than a minute and typically between 30 to 45 seconds from the time of “the actual shooting to the digital alert popping onto a screen of a computer in the 911 Call Center or on a patrol officer’s smartphone or mobile laptop.”

“Over the last three years, ShotSpotter has maintained less than a 0.5% false positive rate across all customers,” the company’s email read.

ShotSpotter called gun violence “a complex issue” without one single solution, but claimed it can play a part in reducing it “when used as a part of a comprehensive gun crime response strategy by helping police respond quickly and precisely to incidents of gunfire, helping to save victims’ lives, collect evidence and locate witnesses.”

Venuti told 8News that VCU has a multi-step process after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, including requiring supervisors on duty to listen to each alert and determine “whether or not they feel like what was detected is gunfire.”

The university has sent out one ShotSpotter alert since implementing the gunshot detection system, Venuti said. The alert from early March did not lead to any arrests but was confirmed to be gunfire after shell casings were found at the scene, Venuti told 8News.

Venuti said he didn’t know whether VCU could break the contract if an issue was found, telling 8News that “quite honestly if we were using the technology and it wasn’t working, we would obviously look to do something else.”

According to VCU, the contract between the university and ShotSpotter can be terminated if there’s a “material breach of the terms and conditions” of the deal not fixed within a 30-day period.

The city of Richmond set aside money for ShotSpotter’s system, but as 8News reported in 2019, a contract was never reached. “We are exploring ‘gunshot detection technology’ (Shotspotter is one particular company), but at this time we have not made any commitments,” a Richmond Police Department spokeswoman wrote in an email to 8News on Thursday.

Update: This story has been updated to include the statement from Richmond police, which came after publication.