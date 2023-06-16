RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Around a year after Devils Backbone Brewing Company and GWAR released their Blood Geyser IPA, the dynamic Richmond duo is back with a new canned alcoholic beverage, this time — a cocktail.

Devils Backbone and GWAR team up to release “GWAR Smash” Arctic Smash – a rum-based canned cocktail. (Photo: Devils Backbone)

The GWAR Smash Arctic Cocktail, the first rum-based canned cocktail in Devils Backbone’s bestselling Smash lineup, is based on a drink originally served at GWARBar itself.

But what does it taste like? Well, GWAR band member BälSäc released a statement describing the one-of-a-kind cocktail to give interested parties a better idea.

“On my travels across the globe, my heart often pines for my adopted sub-tropical island home of Antarctica,” BälSäc said. “Fortunately, Devils Backbone has colluded with the Booze Masters at the GWARbar to create the GWAR Smash — an intensely refreshing and consummately crushable beverage that is as at home at a frigid Arctic beach party as it is at the bar of the most debaucherous old beachcomber. Fruity and proud, Smash will smash your thirst!”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As on par with Devils Backbone’s assortment of Smash beverages, the drink has an ABV of 7.5%.

GWAR Smash Arctic Cocktail is available at major retailers and specialty bottle shops throughout Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware. It can also be ordered online to be delivered straight to your doorstep here.