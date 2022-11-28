Yelp defines dive bars as “well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks.” (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Habitat for Humanity is hosting an event that features some of the best beer in Richmond.

Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity is hosting “Home for the Holidays Crawl” from noon to 10 p.m. on Dec. 3. The holiday-themed bar crawl will make stops at some of Scott’s Addition’s best breweries and distilleries, including Brambly Park, The Veil, Three Notch’d, Strangeways and more.

Habitat for Humanity is an international organization that works to provide safe, affordable housing for people in need. The breweries participating in this weekend’s event will be donating proceeds to a project that is set to begin in early 2023.

The participating businesses will also donate merchandise for a gift basket, which everyone who RSVPs will be eligible to win.

A complete list of the businesses participating in the “Home for the Holidays Crawl” can be found here.