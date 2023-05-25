RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An award-winning Broadway show will soon play at the Altria Theater in downtown Richmond.

“Hadestown” is a take on two tales from Greek mythology, and explores the love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. It features songs from many different genres including blues and jazz.

8News spoke with cast member Nathan Lee Graham about the upcoming show.

“It’s unique in that you have different sounds,” Graham explained. “You have the sounds of blues and honky-tonk and, I would say, folk music and sort of jazzy tunes. It almost feels like you know the songs already because these tones are sort of familiar to you.”

The winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Graham says the show has something for all ages, and hopes audiences walk away with a special message.

“[That] all things are possible, and that all things can change for the better,” he explained. “We all are a part of this world, all of us. You can be seen. That you are seen, you are heard, and that we all matter.”

Audiences can catch ‘Hadestown’ from May 31 through June 4. Tickets can be found on the Broadway In Richmond website.