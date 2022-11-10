‘Hairspray’ is coming to Altria Theater in January 2023. Credit: Broadway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An all-new production of “Hairspray” is coming to Richmond next year, and you can grab your tickets now.

The much-loved musical will be coming to Richmond from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2023 at the Altria Theater.

The familiar story of 16-year-old dancer Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore is back this time with original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell. The cast is also led by Andrew Levitt — who you may recognize as Nina West from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — as Edna Turnblad.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or visiting the Altria Theater box office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street in Richmond. Tickets start at $38.50.