Halloween on Hanover in The Fan canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There will be no Halloween activities on Hanover Avenue this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fan District Association posted an announcement saying they will be following CDC guidance.

Earlier this week, the CDC warned against door-to-door trick-or-treating saying that Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading diseases.

The association is asking that residents and parents plan small private group activities. They are also trying to come up with ideas on how to make Halloween special for kids in The Fan.

Right now, some of their ideas include a virtual event for families to display their pumpkins and costumes, a socially-distanced costume parade and a contest for the best decorations.

