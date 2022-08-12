RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Happy hours are returning to Richmond Kickers City Stadium starting August 19. The events feature a combination of cold beer, culinary offerings from local food trucks and live music. Entrance is free and dogs are welcome, too.

All happy hours run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out the schedule below!

Dates, performers and food truck vendors at the upcoming happy hours:

August 19

— Performer: Almost Gone

— Vendor: Cocina Calle

— Performer: Twin Brothers Band

— Vendor: Cocina Calle

— Performer: Dakota

— Vendor: Arroz RVA

— Performer: The Dan Schutt Band

— Vendor: Shakedown Eats

The Richmond Kickers soccer team’s next home game is against the Union Omaha team on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

City Stadium is located at 3201 Maplewood Avenue in Richmond.