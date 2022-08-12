RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Happy hours are returning to Richmond Kickers City Stadium starting August 19. The events feature a combination of cold beer, culinary offerings from local food trucks and live music. Entrance is free and dogs are welcome, too.
All happy hours run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out the schedule below!
Dates, performers and food truck vendors at the upcoming happy hours:
- August 19
— Performer: Almost Gone
— Vendor: Cocina Calle
- September 15
— Performer: Twin Brothers Band
— Vendor: Cocina Calle
- September 30
— Performer: Dakota
— Vendor: Arroz RVA
- October 6
— Performer: The Dan Schutt Band
— Vendor: Shakedown Eats
The Richmond Kickers soccer team’s next home game is against the Union Omaha team on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.
City Stadium is located at 3201 Maplewood Avenue in Richmond.