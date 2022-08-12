RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Happy hours are returning to Richmond Kickers City Stadium starting August 19. The events feature a combination of cold beer, culinary offerings from local food trucks and live music. Entrance is free and dogs are welcome, too.

All happy hours run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out the schedule below!

Dates, performers and food truck vendors at the upcoming happy hours:

  • August 19
    — Performer: Almost Gone
    — Vendor: Cocina Calle
  • September 15
    — Performer: Twin Brothers Band
    — Vendor: Cocina Calle
  • September 30
    — Performer: Dakota
    — Vendor: Arroz RVA
  • October 6
    — Performer: The Dan Schutt Band
    — Vendor: Shakedown Eats

The Richmond Kickers soccer team’s next home game is against the Union Omaha team on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

City Stadium is located at 3201 Maplewood Avenue in Richmond.