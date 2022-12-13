RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond house fire left one person injured and killed a beloved pet Sunday, Dec. 11.
The Richmond Fire Department responded to a home at 107 North Harvie Street at 10:17 a.m. Sunday for the report of a house fire. Upon arrival responding crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
One person had exited the home and was taken to a local hospital for burns, the fire department said. Crews reportedly removed one dog from the home, but it did not survive.
The fire was marked under control Sunday at 11:10 a.m., but crews were called back to the home the next day at 9:01 a.m. because the fire had reignited. The fire was once again put out and the home was ventilated.
The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants in the attached building.
The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.
