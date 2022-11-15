RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for families to provide one of its dogs or cats with a warm home to sleep in for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those interested in fostering will be given all the necessary supplies — RACC said all the volunteers will need to provide is love.

“This might be our favorite RACC program! ,” RACC wrote on a Facebook post. “Open up your heart and home to a pet in need over the Thanksgiving holiday. “

Photo: RACC

The volunteers will need to be home for the holiday and not traveling, the post specified. The program is most in need of volunteers who would be willing to foster an animal from Nov. 11 through Dec. 2.

“We are most in need of people with no other animals at this time and planned foster fails get first pick!” the shelter wrote.

Those interested in fostering a dog or cat for Thanksgiving are asked to email Christie.Peters@rva.gov.