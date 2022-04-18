RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jamal Abdul-Faruq was last seen in the Southwood neighborhood in Richmond when he was seven years old.

32 years later, Abdul-Faruq would be 39 years old this year. His parents reported him as being missing on April 16, 1990.

Richmond Police dedicated the month of April to Missing Persons Awareness, and asks for anyone with information on Abdul-Faruq’s disappearance to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.