RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of an endangered senior who has been missing for several days.

Randy Klingman. Credit: Richmond Police Department

65-year old Randy Klingman was last seen on Monday, July 24, by staff members of Imperial Plaza senior living apartment complex off of Bellvue Avenue. His family reported him missing after not hearing from him for several days.

Klingman is described as having a large build, brown hair and brown eyes. It was unknown what he was last seen wearing.

If you have seen Klingman or have information about his whereabouts, call RPD Detectives at 804-646-6775.