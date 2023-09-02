New sign installed on bridge across James River reads “Falls of the James, a State Scenic River” (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New signs have been installed at the entrances to bridges in Richmond that span across the James River.

The blue signs say, “Falls of the James, a State Scenic River,” and are sponsored by the Historic Falls of the James River Advisory Committee. The signs were funded by the James River Outdoor Coalition, according to the committee.

The signs were installed by the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works.

According to the James River Advisory Committee, “the James was first recognized as special river by the Virginia General Assembly in 1972 (Historic Falls of the James Act) then incorporated into the Virginia Scenic River program in 1984.”