RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently seeking public feedback on a number of bike infrastructure proposals.

DPW said the addition of new bike lanes in the city is part of Richmond’s larger paving and resurfacing program that is expected to run from this summer through spring 2023.

According to DPW, seven bike lane corridors have been identified following an online survey in June. Following that initial survey, DPW drafted detailed designs for each corridor.

Now, DPW is seeking a second round of feedback on the preferred design for the following six bike lane corridors:

Warwick Road

Admiral Street/School Street

West Moore Street

West Marshall Street

Norfolk Street

North Sheppard Street

According to DPW, a detailed design of the 25th Street corridor was not pursued because participants of the survey gave widely divergent feedback.

DPW will use this feedback to refine and prepare the final design plans for each corridor. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall and run through summer 2023 in coordination with the repaving program.

The latest City of Richmond Bike Lanes Survey can be found here.