RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A hazard alert that was issued at a VCU research building on Thursday evening has now been cleared.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, VCU issued a hazardous materials emergency alert at Sanger Hall, located at 1101 E. Marshall Street in Richmond. The hazard was reportedly on the 12th floor of the building.

After police and fire response, the scene is now clear as of 7:07 p.m.