PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State University-themed racecar will be driven in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway this Saturday by 19-year-old Rajah Caruth.

Caruth, a Washington D.C. native and fellow-HBCU student at Winston-Salem State University, will be making his debut in the Xfinity Series. That will make him only the third Black driver currently racing nationally in a NASCAR series.

He will compete in his first NASCAR race driving the number 44 — with VSU’s orange and blue coating the car.

Virginia State University sponsored a car for Alpha Prime Racing in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. The race is the first of several that Caruth has signed with Alpha Prime Racing for the 2022 season.

“At VSU, we are known for being a conduit for greater trailblazers. That’s why we are pleased to support our fellow HBCU student who is expected to make history this weekend,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “We take pride in providing a pathway to greater for our VSU students and we expect that the VSU sponsored car #44 will be Mr. Caruth’s literal vehicle to continue on his road to greater successes.”

Caruth finished third in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2021, and amassed one top-5 and three top-10s in 4 starts.

The race is April 2, 2022 at 1:30pm at Richmond International Raceway.