RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Healthcare hosted an event in Richmond Saturday intended to promote healthy living.

Hosted on Grove Avenue in front of the Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in the Fan, the “Spring into Summer” event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and featured entertainment, as well as a panel discussion with healthcare professionals.

In addition to the panel, the event featured several educational resources teaching things like healthy cooking tips and how to get a better workout.

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

HCA operates several hospitals throughout the Richmond area, including in Henrico County, Chesterfield County and Hopewell.