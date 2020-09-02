‘He was a gentle giant’: Family seeks justice in murder of Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police say 28-year-old Marcio Justino was shot in his West Clopton Street home just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 30. Investigators say he was found dead outside on the road.

Justino’s mother and father, Claudia and Daniel Poore flew in from San Francisco after being notified of the heartbreaking news.

“We were woken in the middle of the night, California time, to hysterical crying from my wife that her son was murdered,” Poore said.

As Claudia cried into her husband’s arms, she said she had no words.

“I have to bury my son tomorrow,” Poore said.

The couple remembers their son as a peaceful and spiritual man.

“Marcio was a Christian. He died with his bible right next to his bed,” Poore said.

Together, they’re mourning a loved one with a giving and kind heart.

“He was a gentle giant. He was about 6’4,” Poore said. “He would invite people over that were having issues or a hard time. He was known to loan or give money to people and just provide moral support.”

They say Justino was an immigrant, born in Brazil, who came to America for a better life. As the family prepares for Wednesday’s funeral, they’re expressing grief and confusion.

“You often hear people say you never thought this would happen to us and we never thought in a million years that this would happen to our son,” Poore said.

According to police, the killer is still out there. At this time, they have not released a motive in regards to why a person would take Justino’s life. His mother is begging for answers.

“Why did you do this to my son? You just don’t kill my son. You killed the whole family,” Poore said.

To convince any witnesses to come forward, the family is offering a $2,000 reward. CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for a total of $3,000.

In Justino’s honor, the family plans to start a foundation to help youth in the community. They say their son was always willing to lend a helping hand and that is the legacy he leaves behind.

