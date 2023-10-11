RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the Richmond Folk Festival set to begin this Friday, both out-of-town and local revelers alike will be flocking to Brown’s Island for the riverfront festivities. But those planning to drive themselves may want to check out the map below for street closures and no parking zones to lower day-of stress.

If you’re looking for a different mode of transportation, the Folk Festival offers a few suggestions:

Catching a free ride on a GRTC bus. Routes 3A, 3B and 3C operate roughly every 30 minutes, while route 87 runs every hour. Riders can hop off at the stop at Belvidere and Holly, or Belvidere and War Memorial by the river.

Festivalgoers are also welcome to utilize rideshare services. The suggested easiest place for drop-off and pick-up is located at 690 Byrd Street.

Off-site parking is available at Dogwood Dell on Saturday and Sunday only. There will be a bus running every 30 minutes for $5 per person (card only). The bus will drop off at Spring Street. Saturday, Oct 14: 11:45 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct 15: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Road Closures and No Parking Zones

between South 7 Street and Belle Isle lot South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank

between East Canal and East Byrd streets South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar streets