Anthem, Feed More to give food to those in need at Richmond event on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is partnering with Feed More for a food distribution event in Richmond on Tuesday. The event will be a free drive-through offering perishable and non-perishable food to Richmond-area residents in need.

The drive-through will be held at Anthem’s Davis Center office at 2015 Staples Mill Road from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since the pandemic started, Virginia families have been struggling especially hard to keep food on the table. The food distribution will help families access healthy food during a time of extreme food insecurity.