RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s HeArt & Soul Brew fest returns to Hardywood Saturday!
The event will take place from 1-9 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Ownby Lane.
Enjoy eight hours of urban art, entertainment, soul food and craft beers!
The event is free and family friendly.
A Richmond art and beer festival is receiving recognition at the national level.
The fest recently received a diversity and inclusion event grant from the The Brewers Association.
