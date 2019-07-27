1  of  2
HeArt & Soul Brew happening this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s HeArt & Soul Brew fest returns to Hardywood Saturday!

The event will take place from 1-9 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery  Ownby Lane.

Enjoy eight hours of urban art, entertainment, soul food and craft beers!

The event is free and family friendly.

A Richmond art and beer festival is receiving recognition at the national level.

The fest recently received a diversity and inclusion event grant from the The Brewers Association.

RELATED: Richmond’s HeArt & Soul Brew Fest awarded national grant for diversity, inclusion

To learn more about the fest click HERE.

