Heavy flames spread through Southside Richmond home, displacing two

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Red Cross is working to house a man and woman after their home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

When the Richmond Fire Department was called to the home on Yorktown Avenue near Lynhaven Avenue, they had been alerted that someone could have been inside of the home. There was heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

Luckily, after searching the home they found no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters arrived just after 2:20 p.m. and the fire was marked under control at 3:04 p.m.