RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a heavy police presence at the Happy Trees warehouse near the Chamberlayne Road area in downtown Richmond.

Several police vehicles arrived at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane St. this evening, and according to Richmond Police, they are executing a narcotics search warrant.

Several police and SWAT vehicles arrived to the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply warehouse at 1809 Roane Street on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 9. Credit: Annie Gallo

Happy Trees Agricultural Supply is a “hydroponics and indoor gardening store,” according to its website, which lists items they sell, including grow lights, plant nutrients, hydroponic equipment and more.

“Our goal is to help customers learn how to grow responsibly and successfully,” says the website.

There is a weekly Tree Trade Thursday event at the location where people can come out for food, music and seed trading “while enjoying cannabis in all its forms.”

Richmond Police were not able to confirm if they had made any arrests as of 7 p.m. They did say that this is an ongoing investigation and they expect to be in the area for the rest of the night.

